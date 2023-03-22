× Expand courtesy Nick Matthews Guitarist/songwriter Nick Matthews.

media release: Nick Matthews, a singer songwriter guitarist playing great music from the early 60's through the 2000's . He has written a wide variety of original music and currently has 3 songs in rotation on 98.7 WVMO. His latest single TURN AROUND was recorded last winter 5 doors down from Joni Mitchell's Lookout Mountain road in historic Laurel Canyon.