Nick Matthews

Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551

Free/donations.

media release: Nick Matthews, a singer songwriter guitarist playing great music from the early 60's through the 2000's . He has written a wide variety of original music and currently has 3 songs in rotation on 98.7 WVMO. His latest single TURN AROUND was recorded last winter 5 doors down from Joni Mitchell's Lookout Mountain road in historic Laurel Canyon.

Info

Music
920-945-0280
