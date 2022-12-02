media release: On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8pm, bassist Nick Moran will perform solo and collaborate with a number of special guest artists at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Tickets $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://moranandfriends.bpt.me/ and $20 at the door. The lineup and more details will be announced soon at

https://artlitlab.org/events/evening-with-nick-moran-friends.

Bassist Nick Moran is a veteran of Madison’s music scene and has been performing for over 20 years. A prolific bassist on both electric and the double bass, Nick regularly performs a diverse roster of musical genres including Jazz, Afro Latin, Hip Hop, Reggae, Funk, and more.

As a student UW-Eau Claire, Nick studied under the legendary bass educator Dr. James Clute of the Minnesota Symphony Orchestra. During that time, he had the honor of studying briefly with maestro Orlando ‘Cachaito’ Lopez of the famous Buena Vista Social Club. Nick Moran completed his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Arts in 2004.

Nick Moran’s current projects include the Golpe Tierra, Phat Phunktion, El Clan Destino, Madisalsa, and The New Breed. Nick has also worked with such notable Madison music institutions as Natty Nation, Harmonious Wail, The Gomers, Tony Casteneda, Anna Laube, Joy and the Boy, and The Tim Whalen Nonet.