media release: ABOUT THE BOOK: The latest installment in the Peter Ash series follows Katelyn Thorsen, an independent journalist who receives a very specific death threat while tracking down the story of her career. If she doesn’t back away, it may quickly turn out to be the last story of her life.

Fortunately, Peter Ash has arrived in town to look for KT at his girlfriend June’s request. From the moment of his arrival, he's thrown into a maelstrom of violence trying to protect KT and her daughter. Peter is a man who has always risen to every challenge . . . but this one may be too much for even him.

In his 2016 debut The Drifter, Petrie introduced Peter Ash, a war veteran struggling with PTSD who finds himself in dangerous situations and facing challenges that only a man with his unique skill set can solve. Set in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, THE DARK TIME resonates with timely urgency as it tackles political fanaticism—an issue of growing national concern. With growing appeal among readers, the story also foregrounds Peter’s relationships with girlfriend June Cassidy and best friend Lewis, adding a rich emotional dimension that deepens the high-stakes action. Fans of Lee Child, John Sandford, and Robert Crais won’t be able to put this one down.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Nick Petrie is the author of nine novels in the Peter Ash series, most recently The Price You Pay. His debut, The Drifter, won both the ITW Thriller award and the Barry Award for Best First Novel, and was a finalist for the Edgar and the Hammett Awards. A husband and father, he lives in the Milwaukee area.

About Amy Pease: Amy is the award-winning author of Northwoods and its sequel Wildwood, small-town thrillers rooted in the natural beauty and close-knit communities of her native Wisconsin. She writes emotionally rich, atmospheric stories across genres that explore the relationships that define us. A nationally recognized HIV specialist and longtime nurse practitioner, she is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the Madison Writer's Studio. She lives in Wisconsin with her husband and two children.