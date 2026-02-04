× Expand Troye Fox Milwaukee author Nick Petrie, creator of the Peter Ash series. Nick Petrie

media release: Meet the author and be one of the first to secure a signed copy of The Dark Time, by national bestselling author, Nick Petrie. Set in the Driftless Region and launching in early March, The Dark Time is Petrie's latest Peter Ash novel. We are thrilled and honored to host Nick for an afternoon of wine and conversation about this book and the entire Peter Ash series.

Please join us for a 2 p.m. start as we learn more about the author, the story, his characters and his choice to set this latest Peter Ash novel in the Driftless.

We are expecting a crowd, so please visit our website and complete the attached form to hold your seat. Then, arrive early to enjoy wine and light snacks in the tasting room.

This is the first in a series of author-and-book events we plan to host this season. We look forward to welcoming you and your wine-and-book-loving pals.

Nick Petrie is the author of nine novels in the Peter Ash series, most recently The Price You Pay. His debut, The Drifter, won both the ITW Thriller award and the Barry Award for Best First Novel, and was a finalist for the Edgar and the Hammett Awards. A husband and father, he lives in the Milwaukee area.