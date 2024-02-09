× Expand Troye Fox Nicholas Petrie

media release: PLEASE NOTE: While this is a free event, RSVPs are encouraged. Seating is limited and will be first come, first served.

In THE PRICE YOU PAY, Peter Ash must follow his friend Lewis into a criminal underworld when secrets from the past threaten everything they hold dear.

Lewis has helped Peter out of more jams than he can count, so he doesn’t hesitate when Lewis asks a favor. Lewis has left his criminal past behind, but a troubling message from a former associate spurs him back into action. He and Peter make a trip to check in, but their visit turns dark: they arrive to find a smoldering cabin, and realize that someone has stolen notebooks full of incriminating details of Lewis’s long-ago crimes.

With the help of Peter’s girlfriend, June Cassidy, Lewis and Peter begin to search for the notebooks. Soon they find themselves up against professional criminals hired by a mysterious figure hungry for revenge. To save themselves and their families, the two men will need to tap into the dark sides that they have worked so hard to keep hidden.

Nick Petrie is the author of seven novels in the Peter Ash series, most recently The Runaway. His debut, The Drifter, won both the ITW Thriller award and the Barry Award for Best First Novel, and was a finalist for the Edgar and the Hammett Awards. A husband and father, he lives in the Milwaukee area.

Erica Ruth Neubauer is the author of the Agatha Award-winning Jane Wunderly mystery series. She spent eleven years in the military, nearly two as a Maryland police officer and one as a high school English teacher before finding her way as a writer. Erica Ruth has been a reviewer of mysteries and crime fiction for Publishers Weekly and Mystery Scene Magazine for several years, and she is a member of Mystery Writers of America and Sisters in Crime. She splits her time between Madison and Milwaukee.