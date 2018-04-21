Spidermuscle, Nick Roberts, The Bitter Nothings, Fake News

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: 8:00 Swimming in an ocean of tonal guitar and soaring vocals, Nick Roberts shares original songwriting, pickin', and jammin'

9:00 The Bitter Nothings includes original folk-freak acoustic guitar and roaring vocals (Heidi Forney) with electric lead overlays by Noah Green (punk guitarist from Villainy Of Thieves)

10:00 Fake News delivers innovative bass and guitar interplay (James Antone & Luke Konicek) with sophisticated live drumming (Michael Whayland)

11:00 Finish the night with Spidermuscle (XX & XX) creating experimental jams that lean heavy

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
