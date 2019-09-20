press release:Join us at the Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, September 20 at 8:00pm for an evening of jazz with Nick's Cousins, featuring Matty Harris (saxaphone), Eric Carranza (guitar), and Byron Johnson-Blanchard (drums). Tickets are $10 in advance (https://nickscousins.bpt.me/) and $15 at the door. Student tickets $5 off with a valid school ID. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

With members hailing from diverse musical backgrounds, Nick’s Cousins finds common ground and rises up to fill a gap in the vibrant Minnesota music scene. At the intersection of high-energy rock and improvised jazz solos, experimental harmonies meet blazing-fast odd meters. A portion of Nick’s Cousins’ repertoire consists of stripped-down, raw versions of pieces from Harris’ 2016 avant-garde large ensemble release Matty Harris Double Septet (pfMentum recordings) which featured septuagenarian woodwinds legend Vinny Golia and was mastered at Capitol Records.

A few record review excerpts (LP+CD):

"A program brimming with...horns based convergences, soulful proclamations, subtle melodic inventions and pieces often designed with embryonic buildups and burgeoning choruses.” -AllAboutJazz.com

"This is gorgeous and often profound and thoroughly meditative." -KUCI 88.9 FM (Los Angeles)

The remainder of Nick’s Cousins’ program consists of both original compositions and traditional songs from around the world reimagined in the band’s unique style. In October 2018, Nick's Cousins had the experience of a lifetime travelling to Nepal for eight performances, including four at Jazzmandu: The Kathmandu Jazz festival.