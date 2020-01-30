Nico Rocer (EP release), brightviolet, The Village Child of Freeport

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 7:00PM DOORS, 7:30PM SOUND, $7. ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE.

The Village Child Of Freeport

IL hip hop

https://soundcloud.com/leon-swagghard-ishmon

Nico Rocer

R&B, Pop from Madison, WI- EP release show

brightviolet

EDM, chill-wave from Madison, WI

https://brightviolet.bandcamp.com/

communicationmadison.com

2645 Milwaukee St Madison, WI 53704

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-467-2618
