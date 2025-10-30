7:30 pm on 10/30 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 10/31-11/1. $37.

media release: Nicole Byer is one of the most versatile voices in the comedy landscape today. An actress, comedian, writer, author and podcaster, she is perhaps most well-known as the host of Netflix’s Emmy nominated competition baking series, Nailed It!, which has gained a cult following of viewers since its premiere on the streaming platform in 2018. In 2020, Nicole made history by becoming the first black woman ever to be nominated in the category of “Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program” and was nominated again in 2021 and 2022. The series premiered its seventh season in October 2022. Nicole can currently be seen in her debut solo stand-up special for Netflix, Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo and the NBC comedy Grand Crew. The show follows a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. Season 2 of Grand Crew will debut in March. She also returned as co-host alongside John Cena for TBS’ Wipeout and hosted the 2022 Critics Choice Awards with Taye Diggs. She continues to lend her voice to several characters on Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie, as Suzie Carmichael’s mom Lucy on Paramount+’s Rugrats, Netflix animated film Vivo, Amazon’s Invincibles and TZGZ’s The Pole. Nicole is also known for her standout appearances on MTV’s hit show Girl Code, a female-driven comedy series that opens the dialogue for the wonders and woes of womanhood.

Listeners can hear Nicole on four different podcasts, the fan favorite being her popular weekly, award winning, podcast Why Won’t You Date Me?, which sees her inviting friends and guests to discuss their dating lives all while trying to figure out her own. In 2021 the podcast moved under the TeamCoco banner and Nicole won the 2021 iHeart Radio Podcast award for best Female Host for the show. She also co-hosts Best Friends with Sasheer Zamata, Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus and 90 Day Bae with Marcy Jarreau. Her book, #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini, was published by Andrews McMeel in June 2020. In it, she shares her impressive bikini collection, tips on learning how to embrace your body and her overall journey to becoming a #brave badass.

Nicole can most recently be seen in Comedy Central’s Cursed Friends alongside Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe, and Andrew Lewis Caldwell. Cursed Friends is a supernatural comedy, just in time for Halloween, executively produced by Will Arnett. You can also find Nicole in the immersive comedy special, Surrounded presented by Just for Laughs. The special also features sets from Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Fortune Feimster, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, and Moses Storm. Nicole is an Upright Citizens Brigade alum who continues to cement her status as a force in standup by regularly performing in cities across the country. Previously, she received national attention for her web series Pursuit of Sexiness, which she co-created and starred in alongside friend and fellow comic Sasheer Zamata. The series followed the adventures of two broke, single, and adorably self-absorbed young women trying to find a good guy in New York City. Her additional film and television work includes Loosely Exactly Nicole, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Lady Dynamite, Party Over Here, BoJack Horseman, and 30 Rock.