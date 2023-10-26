media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Nicole Georges and Michelle Tea for a reading and conversation on Nicole's book Dog's Breakfast.

This is a virtual event on Crowdcast. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ON CROWDCAST

About the Book

Dog’s Breakfast is an anthology of diary comics that includes twelve issues of her zine Invincible Summer, and more than ten years worth of rare and never-before-seen stories about love, loss, teaching, joking, being a grouch, drawing graphic novels, dog death, and starting over.

Nicole J. Georges is a writer, illustrator, podcaster & professor from Portland, OR. Nicole has been publishing autobiographical comics about her queer vegan life for the past 25 years, evolving from teen zinester to graphic novelist.

Michelle Tea is the author of over twenty books, most recently Knocking Myself Up: A Memoir of My In/Fertility, has been awarded honors from the PEN/America and the Guggenheim Foundation. Tea is the instigator of many literary interventions, including the national Sister Spit tours, Drag Queen Story Hour, and DOPAMINE Books.