media release: Nicole Mitchell Trio has been added to the Auricle New Music Series lineup on Friday, December 6 at 7:30pm. The trio consists of flutist and composer Nicole Mitchell, current Poet Laureate of Chicago, avery r young, and percussionist JoVia Armstrong. Tickets available now at Brown Paper Tickets.

Tickets $20 general admission or $15 student/ALL Member in advance online. Advance tickets available online at Brown Paper Tickets. General admission at the door $25 for everyone.

With her work as a flutist, Nicole Mitchell has developed a unique improvisational language and has been repeatedly awarded “Top Flutist of the Year” by Downbeat Magazine Critics Poll and the Jazz Journalists Association (2010-2022). She founded the Black Earth Ensemble, and she is a Professor in composition and computer technologies in the Department of Music at the University of Virginia.

Interdisciplinary artist avery r. young is an award-winning teaching artist, and his work in performance, visual text, and sound design has been featured in several exhibitions and theatre festivals––notably The Hip Hop Theatre Festival, The Museum of Contemporary Art, and American Jazz Museum. Percussionist JoVia Armstrong is a well-travelled musician, composer, producer, and educator from Detroit, Michigan. She won the 2014 Best Black Female Percussionist of the Year through the Black Women in Jazz Awards.

Special thanks to the Madison Concourse Hotel for making the Nicole Mitchell Trio concert possible