Nicole & Monique Gruter reception

media release: June 25 - 28

Thursday: Opening Reception 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Friday: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Commonwealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin Street, Madison, 3rd Floor.

My sister and I inherited antiques and art from our parents, items they thought we would treasure forever. We don’t want them. Maybe you do! The show asks, “What’s It Worth To You?”, allowing attendees to name their price.

Jumping off my video series of getting rid of stuff, each sale item comes with a story, its literal and emotional history. We invite you to share your relationship with your belongings, and perhaps take home some of ours. This glorified garage sale trades money for object, its psychic energy, and the item’s inherent responsibilities.

Items include:

• Eclectic antiques from around the globe

• Original paintings by Arnoldus J. Gruter

• Assorted clothing, jewelry, and random delights