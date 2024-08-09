media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

“vocal swagger of Van Morrison and dark spirituality and intelligence of Nick Cave” – 4 STARS | The Weekend Australian

“tailor made for fans of Tom Waits…with fire and brimstone lyrics that recall Nick Cave” – Rhythms Magazine

NIGEL WEARNE saunters after dark in the music of the night, blending blues, jazz and Americana-noir. Hailing from Gunditjmara country in the deep south of Australia, he’s a guitarist and multi-instrumentalist with diverse influence from Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Rickie Lee Jones. A deep thinker and truth speaker with a penchant for all things peculiar, he sings of human frailty, grace and the cosmos; songwriting that cuts to the bone.