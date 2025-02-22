media release: Explore Children's Museum of Sun Prairie, along with presenting sponsor Bank of Sun Prairie, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual event, "Night at the Museum," set to take place on February 22, 2025, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Explore Children's Museum.

This exciting adult-only event is our largest FUNdraiser of the year, dedicated to supporting our mission of providing meaningful opportunities, inspiring participation in purposeful play, and promoting lifelong learning for children in our community.

Event Highlights:

Date & Time: February 22, 2025, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm, VIP hour at 5:00 pm

Location: Explore Children's Museum, 1433 W Main St. Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Purpose: A fundraiser to support our mission to serve children and families in our community.

What to Expect:

New this year, we are excited to introduce an exclusive VIP cocktail hour, featuring local music students, special appetizers, an early look at our silent auction, and the chance to mingle in a more intimate setting before the main event begins.

Enjoy bidding on out-of-this-world silent auction items and participate in a unique paddle raise featuring one of our beloved exhibits. Indulge in a delicious international menu courtesy of Buck ‘n Honey’s, complete with specialty cocktails!

But the adventure doesn’t end there—adults are invited to play too! Immerse yourself in our interactive exhibits and experience the joy of discovery firsthand, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Purchase your tickets today! Find more details and get your tickets here. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this exciting adventure and make a difference in your community.

Your participation directly supports our mission, allowing us to continue fostering creativity, curiosity, and a love for learning through play. Let’s come together to create a lasting impact on the futures of children in our community.

We can't wait to welcome you to "Night at the Museum: Adventure Awaits!" for an unforgettable night of fun, community, and giving back!