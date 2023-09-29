Harvest Moon Night Hike & Fire
Festge County Park, Cross Plains 4894 Scherbel Road, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
media release: Enjoy an evening of night hiking and exploration in this fun program! Saunter around our Dane County Parks to search for owls and more of our parks awesome night creatures. We will end the program by a campfire looking at stars and eating s’mores. These programs will run for about two hours.
Cost: $5 per person. Please register in advance. Kids under 5 are free and do not need to register.
