Night Light
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: December Night Light, December 6, 7-9pm
Brave the cold for our last Night Light of 2019 at the Central Library, featuring:
THIRD FLOOR: Solarpunk Surf Club: Græn R∞m
ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE: Megan Scheffer
SITE-SPECIFIC INSTALLATION: Amy Wencel
SECOND FLOOR: Emily Joy Balsley: 100 Days of Homes
All are welcome to come and view the opening of our newest exhibitions at Central Library for an evening of art, community, and celebration, featuring DJ Hitachii. Cash bar available.
