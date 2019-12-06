press release: December Night Light, December 6, 7-9pm

Brave the cold for our last Night Light of 2019 at the Central Library, featuring:

THIRD FLOOR: Solarpunk Surf Club: Græn R∞m

ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE: Megan Scheffer

SITE-SPECIFIC INSTALLATION: Amy Wencel

SECOND FLOOR: Emily Joy Balsley: 100 Days of Homes

All are welcome to come and view the opening of our newest exhibitions at Central Library for an evening of art, community, and celebration, featuring DJ Hitachii. Cash bar available.