Night Light

press release: All are welcome to come and view the opening of our new exhibitions.

Come and see the work of artists Jerry Butler, Shelley Peckham, and Donn Kidd, as well as a performance by our Artist-in-Residence Richard Jones!

THIRD FLOOR

Jerry Butler: Angels and Demons

SECOND FLOOR

Shelley Peckham: Pulp

FIRST FLOOR

Donn Kidd: Science Candy

ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE:

Richard Jones

Cash bar available.