Night Light
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: All are welcome to come and view the opening of our new exhibitions.
Come and see the work of artists Jerry Butler, Shelley Peckham, and Donn Kidd, as well as a performance by our Artist-in-Residence Richard Jones!
THIRD FLOOR
Jerry Butler: Angels and Demons
SECOND FLOOR
Shelley Peckham: Pulp
FIRST FLOOR
Donn Kidd: Science Candy
ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE:
Richard Jones
Cash bar available.
