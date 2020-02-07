Night Light

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: THIRD FLOOR: Mary Bergs: We Read Pictures

SECOND FLOOR: Maryam Ladoni: A Window to See

ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE: Alanna Stapleton

SITE-SPECIFIC INSTALLATION: Amy Wencel

VIDEO SCREEN: Allison Roberts

All are welcome to come and view the opening of our newest exhibitions at Central Library for an evening of art, community, and celebration.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
