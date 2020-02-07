Night Light
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: THIRD FLOOR: Mary Bergs: We Read Pictures
SECOND FLOOR: Maryam Ladoni: A Window to See
ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE: Alanna Stapleton
SITE-SPECIFIC INSTALLATION: Amy Wencel
VIDEO SCREEN: Allison Roberts
All are welcome to come and view the opening of our newest exhibitions at Central Library for an evening of art, community, and celebration.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events