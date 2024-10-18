media release: Have you heard our big news! We are delighted to announce that RISE is hosting Night of Nourishment: An Elegant Fundraiser Celebrating 45 Years of the Respite Center, and tickets are officially on sale! This is your chance to join us for a night of fun, inspiration, and community spirit—all while honoring the history of a beloved program and supporting the impact it has on children and families in Dane County.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 18

Friday, October 18 Time: 6:00 PM (doors open at 5:45)

6:00 PM (doors open at 5:45) Location: RISE Wisconsin, 2120 Fordem Ave, Madison, WI

RISE Wisconsin, 2120 Fordem Ave, Madison, WI Dress Code: Business casual - something you can dance in!

Prepare yourself for a fun night! When you attend Night of Nourishment, you will experience an evening filled with chef demonstrations, food, music and dancing, silent auction items, a cash bar and more! We're also happy to be sharing a special program honoring our friend, the late Meg Miller. You won't want to miss it!

General Admission: Includes a chef demonstration, food, music and dancing, access to bid on awesome silent auction items, and a wine pull.

How to Get Your Tickets: Purchase yours today at our Eventbrite Page. By securing your spot now, you ensure you won’t miss out on a fantastic evening for a worthy cause.

Why Attend? Your participation will help us reach our $25,000 goal to support the Respite Center program, allowing us to continue providing crisis respite services to the over 460 children Respite serves annually!

Your participation in our fundraiser directly contributes to stories like this one, helping us continue to provide a much needed break for a caregiver and their children during times of crisis.

Get Involved: Interested in making an even bigger impact? Consider sponsoring the event or donating an item for our auction. Every bit helps, and your support can make a world of difference. For sponsorship opportunities or to donate, please reach out to Maggie Waid, Director of Development at RISE. Sponsorships come in different packages that include a special number of complimentary tickets to the event.

We look forward to celebrating with you and working together to make a positive impact. Thank you for your ongoing support!