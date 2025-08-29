media release: USA | 1980 | DCP | 101 min.

Director: Robert Butler

Cast: James Brolin, Cliff Gorman, Dan Hedaya

In a frenzied, sweat-soaked race across the wreckage of late-’70s New York, a former cop (James Brolin, in his finest leading role) hunts the deranged kidnapper of his daughter—mistaken for the child of a wealthy tycoon. As the clock ticks, the chase barrels through crumbling neighborhoods, sleazy dives, and shadowy tunnels, with violence lurking around every corner. A cult favorite for fans of NYC filmmaking in the “Fun City” era, this relentlessly gritty action thriller begins with a premise that nods to Kurosawa’s High and Low, but ultimately creates its own unique propulsive energy. Night of the Juggler has been out of circulation for years and can now be seen in a new 4K restoration. "Big fan of this film... Lots of old school, sleazy NYC on display here.” (Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Baker).

Special Presentations: The Cinematheque’s selection for Silent Movie Day on September 28 is René Clair’s droll farce The Italian Straw Hat, featuring live piano performed by David Drazin. On October 11, Giovanni Pastrone’s fiery silent melodrama Il fuoco will screen in a digital restoration with live piano by special guest musician Stefano Macagno. Other special DCP restorations include this calendar’s opening selection, the sleaze-and-thrills-filled NYC-set thriller Night of the Juggler starring James Brolin; Leos Carax’ deliriously romantic Lovers on the Bridge; Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, showing in the original 1979 release version, plus the revealing making-of documentary Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse; Australian director Peter Weir’s spellbinding Picnic at Hanging Rock; Robert Bresson’s romantically minimalist Four Nights of a Dreamer; Terry Gilliam’s dystopian comedy Brazil, showing in honor of the 40th anniversary of its release; and Mike De Leon’s powerful thriller Kisapmata, a masterpiece of 1980s Filipino cinema. Plus, the return of Zhang Yimou’s so-far-unreleased masterpiece One Second and new 35mm prints of Donnie Darko and Fellini’s 8 1⁄2. Also on 35mm: $(Dollars) starring Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn; Victor Erice’s fascinating documentary on artist Antonio López García, Dream of Light; David Lynch’s singular Eraserhead; 80s cult horror The Hitcher; and a co-presentation (with Madison Opera) of Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.