media release: Join us for NIGHT OF THE LIVING DRAG QUEENS, part of Brunch Club's Hall-o-Week!

Hosted by the fabulous Cynthia Mooseknuckle, this Halloween drag show will be a night of fierce performances (also including Jasper Madison and Sage Umbra)!

Grab your $12 ticket to save your spot, bring your crew, and get ready for a spooky good time. Doors open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm! Don’t forget your dollar bills to tip these amazing queens!

All are welcome, 21+ for drinks. Get your tickets now!