press release: Since 2003, the UW Odyssey Project has transformed lives through a free course in the humanities. Now you can get into the spirit of transformation at our annual benefit! Help ensure Odyssey continues to thrive for years to come as we support our growing Odyssey family.

Night of the Living Humanities is a costume party fundraiser aimed at bringing Odyssey supporters, staff, and program alumni together. Come meet the people who make Odyssey possible, including program alumni, faculty and staff, and board members.

Look for Walt Whitman, Mahalia Jackson, Sojourner Truth, Duke Ellington, and others, and chat with the students who bring these characters to life. Plus, join in the fun yourself by coming dressed as one of your favorite authors, artists, or other historical figures! (Optional)

Enjoy powerful readings of original work, read by Odyssey alumni. Eat, drink, and be merry! The minimum per-person donation is $35.

October 25, 2018 │ 5 – 7 PM, The University Club, 803 State St