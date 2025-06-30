The Night Painters

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Music Mondays 2025

Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our walls and to the streets. 

Free music • Pay-what-you-can food cart • Unlimited fun! Mondays from 5-7 p.m. on the front lawn of Good Shepherd’s Madison Campus, 5701 Raymond Road.

The Night Painters: This Madison-based indie rock trio, founded by Al Knox, features Harry Hochwarter and Luke Stanton. Their 2024 album Fence of Perfect Lines explores life’s winding paths with a sound rooted in alternative rock storytelling.

Info

Music
608-271-6633
