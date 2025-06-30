× Expand courtesy The Night Painters A close-up of The Night Painters in front of a mural of flamingos. The Night Painters

media release: Music Mondays 2025

Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our walls and to the streets.

Free music • Pay-what-you-can food cart • Unlimited fun! Mondays from 5-7 p.m. on the front lawn of Good Shepherd’s Madison Campus, 5701 Raymond Road.

The Night Painters: This Madison-based indie rock trio, founded by Al Knox, features Harry Hochwarter and Luke Stanton. Their 2024 album Fence of Perfect Lines explores life’s winding paths with a sound rooted in alternative rock storytelling.