Night Painters, Sapsucker

courtesy The Night Painters A close-up of The Night Painters in front of a mural of flamingos.

media release: The Night Painters are an indie rock band based in Madison, Wisconsin. Known for their powerful hooks and thought-provoking lyrics, bandmates Al Knox (guitar, vocals), Harry Hochwarter (bass, synth), and Luke Stanton (drums) have been performing in Madison and surrounding areas since 2021. In late 2024, they released Fence of Perfect Lines, their sophomore album and strongest effort yet. The album is an exploration of one's inability to control life's trajectory and the tension between stability and passion. It showcases the band's respect for the indie rock bands before them while further establishing a sound of their own.

Sapsucker opens.

$10 cover.