Night Sky Constellation Tour

Brigham County Park, Blue Mounds 3160 County Hwy. F, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

media release: Join Dane County Parks staff to tour the night sky. We will begin after dusk with an introduction to viewing the night sky then take a short hike to field where we will lay under the sky to identify the constellations and planets with an interpretative program. The final part of the evening will be to enjoy the evening stars and utilize the tools we have available.

Ages: 5 and up. Children ages 5 - 15 must have an adult present.

Cost: $10 per adult, $5 per child.

What to bring?

Blanket

Warm Clothing

Bug repellent

Optional: Red Light Flashlight or Headlamp

Meet by the playground.

Info

Environment, Kids & Family
Recreation
608-224-3604
