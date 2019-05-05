Night to Remember

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Night to Remember is a prom-like experience designed to celebrate kids, teens and adults with special needs. Participation is completely free of charge, and includes dresses, tuxedos, make-up, hairstyling, jewelry, corsages and boutonnières, limo rides, a walk down the carpet with a cheering crowd, photography, a gift bag, snacks and a night of dancing!  It truly is a night to remember! Free!

Brought to you by Heartland Church in partnership with Selfless Ambition.

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Special Events
608-834-1900
