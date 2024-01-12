media release: The Nightinjails are a violin-based acoustic duet from Milwaukee, honoring great classic rock and grunge tunes in a unique format. They formed in 2018, remaking classics into a captivating live show. The setlist pulls from rock and grunge icons like Led Zeppelin, Rush, The Who, Queen, Metallica, Nirvana, and more. The songs and artists are legendary, and the Nightinjails do them justice by performing these tunes in a female acoustic style that is impossible not to love.