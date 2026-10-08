media release: Madison Makers Market is excited to announce another great opportunity to support local artists, makers, and small businesses with their Shop Tenney Series. The next event is a spooky season special - taking place on Friday, October 30, from 3pm to 8pm at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Center for Music, 1118 East Washington Avenue.

The Nightmare on East Wash Market will feature over 40 local artists and makers showcasing a wide variety of handmade items from art prints, illustrations, pottery, culinary delights, jewelry, home decor, bath and body items and much more. There will also be a ton of fun activities such as free face painting, crafty workshops, and bring your costume for trick-or-treating too!

Shop unique items that you can’t find anywhere else! This event is free and no tickets are needed to come and enjoy the fun. You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume. All ages are welcome.