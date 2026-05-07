Nik Parr and The Selfless Lovers

media release:

FPC LIVE PRESENTS

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers are a high-energy, piano-driven roots rock band hailing from Austin, Texas. Imagine the raw passion of Bruce Springsteen colliding with the electrifying showmanship of Jerry Lee Lewis—New Orleans late-night revelry infused with Southern soul and a Texas Gulf Coast groove. And if that’s not enough, Nik Parr takes it to the next level, playing saxophone and piano at the same time—you’ve got to see it to believe it.

Known for their dynamic live performances, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in roots music, including Marc Broussard, Rebirth Brass Band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Black Joe Lewis, The Soul Rebels, Dumpstaphunk, The Heavy Heavy, Shinyribs, The Damn Quails, Eddie 9 Volt, Two Tons of Steel. With a relentless touring schedule of over 150 shows per year across the country, the band continues to build a dedicated following.

Nik’s upcoming EP, American Lover Boy, produced by Low Cut Connie, is set for release in Spring 2026. Stay tuned—big things are coming. For more, find Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers on Spotify.