ONLINE: Nikki Giovanni

press release: One of America’s most celebrated poets challenges us with this powerful and deeply personal collection of verse that speaks to the injustices of society while illuminating the depths of her own heart. For more than thirty years, Nikki Giovanni’s poetry has inspired, enlightened, and dazzled readers. As sharp and outspoken as ever, this artist long hailed as a healer and a sage returns with this profound book of poetry in which she continues to call attention to injustice and give readers an unfiltered look into the most private parts of herself.

Nikki Giovanni will appear live on Crowdcast in conversation with Kiese Laymon, author of Heavy. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-make-me-rain. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.