press release: One of the leading Scandinavian pianists, Niklas Sivelöv has won critical acclaim and enchanted audiences with his artistic temperament, impeccable technique, and spellbinding stage presence.

Concert: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 4:00 pm

Masterclass: Saturday, September 17 at 4:00 pm (Free to the public)

Program

Beethoven - 6 Bagatelles, Op. 126

Bach - Partita No. 2 in C minor, BWV 826

Schoenberg - Suite for Piano, Op. 25

Scriabin

- Prelude Op. 16, No. 1

- Etude Op. 8, No. 2

- Mazurka Op. 3, No. 1

- Prelude Op. 15, No. 1

- Etude Op. 42, No. 5

Sivelöv - selection from 24 Preludes

Masks are recommended at the concert.

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Discounted season tickets are also available. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

Salon Piano Series is a venue known for inspiring performances in an intensely intimate salon setting. The setting replicates that experienced by audiences throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and enhances collaboration between performer and audience.

Salon Piano Series provides educational opportunities covering piano restoration, the opportunity to view and learn about historic pianos, and exposure to exceptional artists in a setting otherwise unavailable in South Central Wisconsin.