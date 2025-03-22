media release: The Wisconsin Science Museum is pleased to announce our hosting of the Nikon Small World photomicrography

exhibition. This exhibition consists of photographic images created using light microscopes. The images are the top 20 submissions to the 2024 Nikon Small World competition. We are exhibiting these images every Saturday from March 22 through May 3, 10 am to 4 pm.

• The Nikon Small World competition was founded in 1974 and is widely regarded as the leading forum for recognizing the art, proficiency, and photographic excellence involved in photomicrography.

• This year, Nikon Small World celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of showcasing the beauty of the microscopic world. The competition has grown over the years, evolving alongside advancements in imaging technology. It continues to highlight the intersection of science and art, bringing the wonders of the microscopic world to the general public.

• To select the winners, competition judges analyzed entries from all over the world. The submissions are evaluated on originality, informational content, technical proficiency, and visual impact.

• This year, the photo competition received about 2,100 photo entries from 80 countries.

To supplement this exhibit, we have a variety of microscopes on display, including microscopes for visitor use.