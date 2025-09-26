Nile, Cryptopsy, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Cognitive

Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release: Just one year after winning a Canadian Grammy, this week, Cryptopsy are officially back with their eerily prescient ninth album. As the most vile band in death metal prepare to tear into An Insatiable Violence, today, their filthy bass player Oli Pinard is releasing a sharp and shiny new playthrough for lead single "Until There's Nothing Left".

Armed with his trusty Spector 5-string, the fleet-fingered Pinard slaps, slides and smacks through the brutal groove of this delicious earworm from An Insatiable Violence. Feast your eyes on his deadly fretwork by peeping the playthrough over at Metal Injection, who recently named Cryptopsy their Artist of the Month.

"It's a tribute to my bass heroes: Steve Harris, Geddy Lee and Steve DiGiorgio", Pinard says about his playing on "Until There's Nothing Left". "I had the idea for the middle part of the song for a long time now. I wrote it during the pandemic without knowing if it would make the cut somewhere. But when I showed my ideas to the guys during one of our writing sessions out on the road, [Christian] Donaldson put his filter on my riffs and made the magic happen!"

An Insatiable Violence comes out Friday, June 20 on Season of Mist.

In the wake of spreading bloodshed all over Europe with Decapitated, Cryptopsy are now fiending to feast on the new cuts from An Insatiable Violence with their ravenous fans across the U.S.

This fall, the band are joining brutal technical death metal pharaohs Nile on a 25-date tour of the East Coast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest. Joining them on this run are The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Cognitive.

"We are so excited to bring An Insatiable Violence to the United States. It's a pleasure to tour amongst friends and this lineup is incredibly stacked!", Cryptopsy says. "Our new album was written for a live setting. The songs are more brutal and grooving so that people can really latch on and bang their heads".

Cryptopsy's setlist for this tour will pull from the band's latest albums while mixing in revered classics.