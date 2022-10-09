7 & 9:30 pm. $30.

media release: Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer based in New York City, where he has performed standup comedy for 10+ years. He is currently a writer on NBC’s late night show “A Little Late with Lilly Singh. In standup, he is a regular at New York’s famed Comedy Cellar, has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has opened for Chris Rock & Aziz Ansari. His first writing job came after Chris Rock saw him perform standup and hired him directly to write for The Academy Awards in 2016. Since then, he has written for Saturday Night Live, The White House Correspondent’s Dinner, & Awkwafina, and was a producer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”