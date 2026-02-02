media release: Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer who has risen the ranks to some of comedy’s biggest stages due to his unassailable joke writing, prolific output, and innovative marketing. Named as one of Variety’s prestigious “10 Comics To Watch” of 2023 and hailed by Vulture as “a Comedian You Should and Will Know,” Nimesh has charted a path from sold out comedy clubs to major theaters.

His most recent self-produced special “Lucky Lefty” about his experience having testicular cancer “for three business days” is his third in the past two years. “Lucky Lefty” along with his first two self-produced specials “Thank You China” and “Jokes to Get You Through Quarantine” have amassed millions of views on YouTube alone with no sign of slowing down.

His first writing job came after Chris Rock saw him perform standup and hired him directly to write for The Academy Awards in 2016 and tour with him. Since then, he has written for “Saturday Night Live” with Vanity Fair hailing him as the show’s “most intriguing new hire,” “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” The White House Correspondents Dinner, and was a producer for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” He is a favorite on the late night circuit with multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.