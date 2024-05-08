Nina Clements, Katrin Talbot

media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes two local poets for a reading and conversation: Nina Clements and Katrin Talbot! Join us to celebrate their work and Nina's most recent book Choosing the Lake.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

Praise for Choosing the Lake:

Water can be incremental. Drop by drop, it falls or leaks. Yet water is the most powerful shaping force in existence. In the hands of poet Nina Clements, a nearby lake nurtures transformation. The presence of water passes through the poet, and the lake becomes loneliness, mourning, interiority, selfhood, but more, also harbinger, oracle, the stirrings of hope, and journey towards healing. In sharply-honed short verse, employing language rising from beneath as naturally as a spring, she has allowed water to shape these poems, and, in aggregate, they have measureless depth and power. This book is a revelation!

—Marsha de la O, author of Creature

Nina Clements earned an MFA from Sarah Lawrence College. She is the author of the chapbook Set the Table and the poetry collection Our Mother of Sorrows. Her poems have appeared in Bellevue Literary Review, Spillway, Prairie Schooner, and other places. Originally from Pittsburgh, she now lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Australian-born Katrin Talbot’s collection The Waiting Room for the Imperfect Alibis was just released from Kelsay Books and The Devil Orders A Latte and Falling Asleep at the Circus are forthcoming from Fernwood Press and Turning Point Books respectively. She has been a finalist for the Yellowwood Poetry Prize, Artsmith Literary Contest, the Bridge Poetry Prize, and Phoebe’s Greg Grummer Prize. She has seven chapbooks, two Pushcart Prize nominations, and quite a few chickens. You can find her at www.katrintalbot.com