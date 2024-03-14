nINA Collective Anniversary Celebration

media release: nINA is Turning Four!

In 2019, we envisioned embarking on a journey across the State of Wisconsin and the U.S., engaging in face-to-face interactions, facilitating co-learnings, and having meaningful conversations. However, our plans for an official launch party were put on hold indefinitely due to the Wisconsin Stay-At-Home Order. Undeterred, we swiftly adapted by creating a virtual space where we could come together to grow, learn, connect and build community.

Now, in 2024, we're thrilled to celebrate our fourth anniversary in person! We cordially invite you to join us for a celebratory gathering on March 14, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Robinia Courtyard, 829 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703.

Whether you're a long-time supporter or new to the nINA Collective Cooperative, this event is for everyone!

The nINA Collective Community of Practice is formed by a group of racial justice practitioners engaged in the learning, unlearning and actions towards co-liberation. We come together to learn from and with each other. We are co-creating a supportive community where practitioners can connect, share their experiences and knowledge, and collaborate to build collective wisdom and strategies for transformative change.