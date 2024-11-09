Nina Ghanbarzadeh, Maureen Fritchen Reception

media release: From November 1, 2024 through January 12, 2025, the James Watrous Gallery will feature two solo exhibitions: Tales of the Seated Cat by artist Nina Ghanbarzadeh (Milwaukee) and See Foam by artist Maureen Fritchen (Racine).

Fritchen’s sculpture is created with polyethylene foam, repurposing industrial waste material into sensuous biomorphic forms. Ghanbarzadeh works across several media, using geometric patterns and calligraphic letter forms to reflect her experience as an Iranian-American woman.

Admission is free and the public is welcome. The James Watrous Gallery is located on the third floor of Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison.

Gallery Hours: Thursday - Sunday 12:00 - 5:00pm.