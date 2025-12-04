Nina's Story: Tales from the Leopold Shack

media release: Nina's Story paints the Shack years from the perspective of Aldo and Estella Leopold's eldest daughter, Nina Leopold Bradley, a close friend and mentor to Hunt who spent her formative years planting pines, restoring prairie, and building a land ethic alongside her family.

Together, Hunt and Stevenson (Nina's daughter!) will delight us with tales from the world's most beloved chicken coop, sharing how this humble place transformed a family into lifelong lovers of the land.

Tune in next week, Thursday, December 11, at 7pm CST, for a cozy chat that will warm your heart and lift your spirits.