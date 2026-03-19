Nine Springs Watershed Study

media release: A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., March 30, 2026, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

The city of Madison is completing a watershed study in the Nine Springs watershed. The city of Madison contracted with an engineering consulting firm to complete this study. The watershed study will identify causes of existing flooding and then look at potential solutions to try to reduce flooding. The study will use computer models to assist with the evaluations.

For more information please see the Flash Flooding Story Map . *Note: Please view the story map using Firefox or Google Chrome browsers. Story maps are not viewable with Internet Explorer.

Nine Springs Creek meanders through the Nine Springs Watershed collecting drainage from the City of Madison and the City of Fitchburg. Nine Springs Creek discharges to Upper Mud Lake on the southeast side of Madison. While the full watershed will be considered for the study only areas within the City of Madison municipal boundary will be modeled at a high level of detail. Areas outside of Madison will be modeled at lower levels of detail that will be determined as work progresses.

Still have questions? Get some answers here from our additional information page on the Watershed Studies.