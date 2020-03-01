Nine Thirty Standard
Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Nine Thirty Standard (left to right): Chris Black, Amy Anderson, Jim Anderson, Jerry Fitzpatrick.
press release: Sunday Funday at Oakstone! Amy Anderson and Nine Thirty Standard, featuring Jerry Fitzpatrick on guitar. Blues to country, standards to rock...the music from your life! Hits from the past 10 decades, plus originals.
Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
