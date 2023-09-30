× Expand Nineteen Thirteen: Victor DeLorenzo and Janet Schiff.

media release: Nineteen Thirteen is the avant pop duo featuring Janet Schiff (cello) and Victor DeLorenzo (drums). The Milwaukee based duo is a must see for fans of Tortoise, The Dresden Dolls, Rachel's, Dirty Three, Jim O'Rouke, & Violent Femmes (of which Victor is a founding member).

They will be playing in the store on Saturday September 30 at 3pm! The show is free, but space will be limited!