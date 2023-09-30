Nineteen Thirteen

MadCity Music 2023 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Nineteen Thirteen is the avant pop duo featuring Janet Schiff (cello) and Victor DeLorenzo (drums). The Milwaukee based duo is a must see for fans of Tortoise, The Dresden Dolls, Rachel's, Dirty Three, Jim O'Rouke, & Violent Femmes (of which Victor is a founding member).

They will be playing in the store on Saturday September 30 at 3pm! The show is free, but space will be limited!

Info

MadCity Music 2023 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-251-8558
Google Calendar - Nineteen Thirteen - 2023-09-30 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nineteen Thirteen - 2023-09-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nineteen Thirteen - 2023-09-30 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nineteen Thirteen - 2023-09-30 15:00:00 ical