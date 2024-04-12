media release: Join us in Madison, Wisconsin for the 2024 NIRSA National Basketball Championships. University of Wisconsin-Madison is excited to host the top competition from across the nation, qualified student officials from different institutions, premier collegiate recreation professionals and special guests.

All tournament play will take place April 12-14, 2024, at the Bakke Recreation & Welcome Center, 1976 Observatory Drive Madison, WI 53706; or Nicholas Recreation Center, 797 W Dayton Street Madison, WI 53715.

Spectator Admissions: We will have an admission fee for all spectators ($10 per day or $25 for the weekend). Kids 12 and younger are free. Players will be required to show jersey and coaches will be given passes during team check-in.

Pre-Sale Weekend Passes Available now until April 10.

Adult Weekend Pass – $25

Senior Weekend Pass – $15