media release: Canada | 2025 | DCP | 98 min.

Director: Matt Johnson

Cast: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol, Ben Petrie

All Matt and Jay ever wanted is to play the Rivoli. These lovable goofballs have spent 17 years concocting farfetched schemes with the sole goal of getting their nonexistent band booked at the Toronto club. So far, they’ve struck out every time. After botching their most harebrained plan yet, they accidently open a rip in the space-time continuum and travel back to where it all began. BlackBerry director Matt Johnson’s feature-length expansion of his cult favorite show is a hilarious, meta blast into the (very recent) past that delivers for die-hards and newbies alike.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This spring kicks off with one of 2025's most gripping and acclaimed international releases, and an absolute must on the big screen: Sirat. Additional highlights include the latest from cult favorites Bi Gan (Resurrection) and Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie). Plus, haunted vacuum cleaners, deadbeat poets, and the tale of a botched city siege.