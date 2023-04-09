Mead Witter School of Music senior recital. Free.

media release: Nithya Attipetty, cello

Erik Nuenninghoff, violin

Alyona A. Waldo, piano

Program

Varsha वर्षा Reena Esmail (b. 1983)

8 Pieces, Op.39 Glière Reinhold (1875-1956)

1. Prelude

2. Gavotte

3. Berceuse

4. Canzonetta

5. Intermezzo

6. Impromptu

7. Scherzo

8. Etude

Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19 Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)