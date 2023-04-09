Nithya Attipetty
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music senior recital. Free.
media release: Nithya Attipetty, cello
Erik Nuenninghoff, violin
Alyona A. Waldo, piano
……
Program
Varsha वर्षा Reena Esmail (b. 1983)
8 Pieces, Op.39 Glière Reinhold (1875-1956)
1. Prelude
2. Gavotte
3. Berceuse
4. Canzonetta
5. Intermezzo
6. Impromptu
7. Scherzo
8. Etude
Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19 Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)
Info
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music