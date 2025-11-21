Nitrate Watch 2025 Season Roundup

media release: Join Wisconsin's Green Fire for a free webinar on nitrate pollution monitoring December 11 at 12:00pm CT via Zoom! The webinar features Heather Wilson from Izaak Walton League of America alongside experts from Wisconsin's Green Fire and the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

Register via Zoom (no cost). This webinar is a great opportunity to learn about water quality issues and how to get involved in protecting our waters through science.