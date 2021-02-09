ONLINE: Nitrogen Fixation in Maize Landraces from Oaxaca, Mexico: from Indigenous Knowledge to the Wisconsin Idea

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events will be virtual (on Zoom) for the 2020-21 school year, and are free and open to the public.

Presented by Dr. Jean-Michel Ané, professor in the bacteriology and agronomy departments, UW-Madison

Dr. Jean-Michel Ané is a Professor in the Bacteriology and Agronomy departments at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. His primary research interest is understanding the molecular mechanisms allowing efficient symbiotic associations between plants and microbes and applying this knowledge to maximize the benefits of such associations in agriculture.

His specific goals are to (1) understand the genetic and molecular mechanisms allowing the establishment of mycorrhizal and nitrogen-fixing associations across land plants, (2) study the evolution of these mechanisms to identify critical innovations that enabled the development of these associations and (3) use this knowledge to engineer more efficient associations between crops and microbes to improve the sustainability of our agriculture for food, feed, and biofuel production.

