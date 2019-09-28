press release: NITTI GRITTI is the name that continues to push the boundaries of electronic music. NITTI has proven himself a heavyweight within the dance music community. Supporters including DJ Snake, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Major Lazer, and Tiesto.

He started off 2018 by headlining World Tour, where he performed across the United States, China, and Australia. His biggest release “Crack” was signed to Tiesto’s label, Musical Freedom, and was the seventh most played track at Ultra Music Festival.

He also has shown his talents expand far beyond dance music by co-producing Enrique Iglesias’ latest single, “Move To Miami” featuring Pitbull and Bad Bunny’s “200 MPH” with Diplo.

NITTI also released official remixes for Bazzi’s “Mine” and Mario’s “Drowning.”

In the studio, he’s also worked with Cardi B, DJ Mustard, Bhad Bhabie, Skip Marley, and the Marley family.

NITTI GRITTI ended the year performing over 100 shows across 3 continents coupled with several superstar collaborations