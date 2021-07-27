ONLINE: N.K. Jemisin

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to announce our participation in the virtual book launch of N.K. Jemisin's The City We Became in paperback!

Purchase is required for entry—buy The City We Became here in order to attend. Orbit Books will distribute the confidential link to the livestream via email ahead of the event date. Signed bookplates will be available while supplies last.

About The City We Became: Every great city has a soul. Some are ancient as myths, and others are as new and destructive as children. New York? She's got six.

In Manhattan, a young grad student gets off the train and realizes he doesn't remember who he is, where he's from, or even his own name. But he can sense the beating heart of the city, see its history, and feel its power.

In the Bronx, a Lenape gallery director discovers strange graffiti scattered throughout the city, so beautiful and powerful it's as if the paint is literally calling to her.

In Brooklyn, a politician and mother finds she can hear the songs of her city, pulsing to the beat of her Louboutin heels.

And they're not the only ones.

N.K. Jemisin is the first author in history to win three consecutive Best Novel Hugo Awards, all for her Broken Earth trilogy. Her work has also won the Nebula, Locus, and Goodreads Choice Awards. She has been a reviewer for the New York Times Book Review, and an instructor for the Clarion and Clarion West writing workshops. In her spare time, she is a gamer and gardener, and she is also single-handedly responsible for saving the world from King Ozzymandias, her dangerously intelligent ginger cat, and his phenomenally destructive sidekick Magpie.