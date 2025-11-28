media release: Please mark your calendar and join us for an engaging conversation with Nnedi Okorafor. Moderated by Ainehi Edoro, Vilas Early Career Professor and Constellations Mellon-Morgridge Professor at UW-Madison and founder and editor of Brittle Paper. Presented in partnership with Wisconsin Book Festival.

In this engaging Humanities Without Boundaries conversation, Okorafor will talk about her recent and upcoming works as well as her writing process. Following the conversation, books will be sold on-site by A Room of One’s Own and are available for signing.